Ambulance driver cited after Carbondale crash

An ambulance driver has been cited after a crash on Reed Station Road in Carbondale, Illinois on April 16.

According to Carbondale police, they responded to the intersection of Reed Station Road and Illinois Route 13 at around 8:55 p.m. for a report of a crash.

They say an ambulance with three people inside was going westbound on Illinois Route 13 when the ambulance allegedly disobeyed the traffic control device and collided with a vehicle that was going southbound on Reed Station Road through the intersection.

The Carbondale Fire Department was dispatched to the scene to help one person out of a vehicle.

Police say two people were taken to a Carbondale hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the ambulance was cited for disobeying a traffic control device.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Carbondale Police Department at 618-457-3200.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.