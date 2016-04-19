Jars of peaches recalled due to possible glass in product

A voluntary recall has been issued for jars of Nice! peach slices and Nice! mixed fruit in 8-ounce glass jars due to possible glass in the product.

According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, the Milky Way International Trading Corp. issued the voluntary recall. It is limited to specific production codes as follows. The lot codes are located at the neck of the glass jars.

Products:

Item #80894 Nice! Brand Peach Slices in light syrup 8oz.

Lot number - 3700/01069 12/15/2017

Bottle label UPC - 0-49022-80894-2

Case UPC - 100-49022-80894-9

Item #80896 Nice! Brand Mixed Fruit in Light Syrup 8oz

Lot number - 3700/01069 12/08/2017

Bottle Label UPC - 0-49022-80896-6

Case UPC - 100-49022-80896-3

The affected products were distributed to Walgreens stores nationwide.

According to the FDA, the product has been removed from store shelves.

If you have any of the affected product or products, return them to the place of purchase. For any questions, please contact Milky Way International immediately at 1-888-496-9187 on Monday through Friday between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. PST.

