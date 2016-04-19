KSP searching for suspect in Lyon Co. burglary - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

KSP searching for suspect in Lyon Co. burglary

Written by Nichole Cartmell, Digital Producer
EDDYVILLE, KY (KFVS) -

Kentucky State Police is looking for a suspect in a home burglary.

According to police the burglary happened between March 3 and March 6 at a home on Mobile Drive in Eddyville, Ky.

The suspect allegedly took a large fireproof safe containing a large amount of money and an air rifle were taken from the home.

The Kentucky State Police is following all leads but is also asking for anyone with information to contact Detective Eric Fields or Trooper Aaron Acree at 270-856-3721 or confidentially by calling 1-800-222-555.
 
The investigation is ongoing by Trooper Aaron Acree.

