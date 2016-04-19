Man pleads guilty to making online threats toward Mizzou - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Man pleads guilty to making online threats toward Mizzou

(Source: File photo/KFVS) (Source: File photo/KFVS)

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) - A man charged with posting online threats to shoot black students and faculty at the University of Missouri's Columbia campus has changed his plea to guilty.

Nineteen-year-old Hunter Park admitted Monday to making a terrorist threat.

Authorities say the threats showed up Nov. 10 on the anonymous location-based messaging app Yik Yak. A university police officer says Park admitted he wrote the postings when confronted in his dorm room at a sister campus in Rolla.

The threats came amid turmoil at the University of Missouri as students protested the handling of racial issues.

There was no plea deal. Assistant Boone County prosecutor Brouck Jacobs says he's seeking a three-year prison sentence. Park's attorney didn't immediately return phone messages from The Associated Press seeking comment.

Sentencing is set for June 16.

