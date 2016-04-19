United Way of Southeast Missouri invites your child to Messy Morning

If your child loves making a mess, the United Way of Southeast Missouri invites you to bring them to their 11th annual Messy Morning at the Show Me Center.

The event will be on Saturday April 30, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Children will be able to participate in activities designed for children under the age of 8 years old that include face painting, rainbow slime, bubble art, whip cream find, playing in dirt, small animals to see and pet, music together classes, and dancing.

At 12:30 p.m. there will be mounds and mounds of shaving cream and your child will be able to really make a total mess of things by sliding through it.

Families are encouraged to wear shoes that are easy to slip on and off, old clothes of course, and you should bring a change of clothing for them to wear home after the event.

Attendees are asked to bring canned food items to contribute to the Southeast Missouri Food bank in lieu of admission.

For more information you can call United Way of Southeast Missouri at 573-334-9634 or by clicking here to visit them online.

