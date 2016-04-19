Paducah partners to create rain barrels

Students from Paducah Tilghman High School are partnering with the City of Paducah, the Jackson Purchase Foundation, West Kentucky Community & Technical College to implement a rain barrel partnership project.

Water Smarter! is the Artistic Rain Barrel Partnership Project.

Ruth Baggett's art class students at Paducah Tilghman High School designed and painted rain barrels that will be auctioned off on Monday May 16, from 6 to 8 p.m. at WKCTC's Clemens Fine Arts Center.

Funds raised at the auction will be reinvested into the program that will allow students from additional schools to participate.

Benefits of having Rain Barrels:

Helps Reduce Runoff Pollution - Rainwater stored in rain barrels helps reduce the amount of runoff carried to storm drains, streams, and rivers that may contain pollution picked up from the land surface.

Conserves Water – On average, lawn and garden watering make up nearly 40 percent of the total household water use during the summer. Rainwater used from rain barrels helps reduce the amount of water used from local sources.

Provides Healthier Water Source for Plants and Gardens - Rainwater stored in rain barrels is naturally soft water and doesn't contain minerals, chlorine, fluoride, and other chemicals. Plants respond well to this.

Saves You Money - A rain barrel will save most homeowners about 1,300 gallons of water during the peak summer months. Saving water not only helps protect the environment but also saves money and energy.

Rain barrels collect and store rainwater from roofs.

This rainwater would otherwise be lost as runoff and diverted to storm drains and streams.

As water runs across the land during precipitation events, it can pick up surface pollution including litter, manure, chemicals, and fertilizers.

Runoff containing this pollution flows untreated directly into streams or storm drains. Runoff that enters storm drains often flows untreated into local streams we use for swimming, fishing, boating or drinking water.

For more information about the partnership and the rain barrels, contact City of Paducah Storm Water & Drainage Engineer Eric Hickman at 270-444-8511.

