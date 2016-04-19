Man facing DWI charges in connection with crash on Bill Emerson Memorial Bridge

A Cairo, Illinois man is facing charges in connection with a crash on the Bill Emerson Memorial Bridge in Cape Girardeau, Missouri on Tuesday morning, April 19.

William T. Childers, 34, is facing charges of driving while intoxicated.

Police say he was taken into custody on Tuesday afternoon after the crash. His bond was set at $2,500 cash only.

The crash backed up traffic for morning commuters.

EMERSON BRIDGE is shut down (all lanes, on the MO and IL side) due to a rollover accident on the bridge. Expect delays. — Cape Girardeau PD (@CapePolice) April 19, 2016

A KFVS photographer reports an SUV and a semi truck collided.

According to police, at least one person was taken to the hospital.

