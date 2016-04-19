This week in music:1995

Let's turn back the clock and check the music scene from this week in 1995.

That was 21 years ago, and these were the songs topping Billboard Magazine's Hot 100.

At number five was Real McCoy with Run Away. The lyrics to that hit were based on the George Orwell novel 1984.

In the number four spot was Freak Like Me by Adina Howard. It was Howard's first and only top ten hit on the charts.

Soul For Real was at number three with Candy Rain. It was also that group's first and only top ten pop hit.

Coming in at number two was TLC with Red Light Special. You remember TLC which included T-Box, Left Eye and Chilli.

And in the top spot was This is How We Do It by Montell Jordan. It was Jordan's first hit and spent seven weeks in the number one position.

That's your week in music: 1995.

