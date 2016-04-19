New proof sunscreen can cut cancer risk - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

New proof sunscreen can cut cancer risk

Written by Nichole Cartmell, Digital Producer
With the warm spring weather in full force, you might already be reaching for the sunscreen.

But your SPF 30 lotion may do more than protect you from burning.

There is new proof that sunscreens can protect against skin cancer like melanoma.

Researchers at the Ohio State University Comprehensive Cancer Center completed the first test of sunscreen's ability to protect against melanoma.

In a first study of its kind, several SPF 30 sunscreens were tested on mice with skin similar to humans.

According to the researchers, the results were surprising.

All of the SPF 30 sunscreens tested were able to protect the mice from getting melanoma.

Furthermore, without sunscreen, tumors developed faster and more often, with the likelihood of melanoma shooting up 80 percent.

Researchers tested several brands of SPF 30 sunscreens. While they had different ingredients, all of them were effective.

This is good news since the American Cancer Society reports skin cancer is the most common of all cancers.

More than 3.5 million cases of non-melanoma skin cancer are diagnosed each year in the United States, according to the American Cancer Society.

Moving forward, researchers say this could lead to a new class of sunscreens that are manufactured as pharmaceuticals and not just as cosmetics.

Powered by Frankly