April 20 celebrity birthdays

Let's check the morning birthday list.

She's an actress best known for her role on the TV series Baywatch. After leaving that show she turned to the movies. She's had roles in Meet the Spartans, Epic Movie and Cheaper by the Dozen 2. Carmen Electra is 44 today.

He's best known for playing Sulu on Star Trek. George Takei is 79 today.

He's an actor who was one of Hollywood's most bankable stars in the early 1970's. He had roles in Love Story, What's Up Doc, and he starred with his daughter Tatum in Paper Moon. Ryan O'Neal is 75 today.

She made her screen debut in the 1976 remake of King Kong. She won an Oscar in 1883 for her role in Tootsie. Her latest job has her starring as Elsa Mars in the FX series American Horror Story. Jessica Lange is 67 today.

