FIRST ALERT: Warm but cloudier today, rain is on the horizon

It is Tuesday, April 19, 2016.

First Alert Weather Outlook:

We’ll wake up dry in the Heartland, but you may want to keep your umbrella handy. Isolated showers are expected this afternoon, especially in southeast Missouri. Heading out the door, it’ll be mild again. While it won’t be as sunny as yesterday, you may still want to take a walk at lunchtime: temperatures will be in the upper-60s to mid-70s. FIRST ALERT: we are tracking rain for Wednesday.

FIRST ALERT Forecast

Making Headlines:

Future staffing: The future of the Mound City Police Department will be the main topic during a special meeting scheduled for this evening. It comes just days after four officers quit in response to the resignation request for the city's part-time police chief.

Under investigation: The last murder suspect in a deadly Sikeston shooting was arrested Monday evening. The SEMO Major Case Squad took Orlando “TJ” Sheron into custody after he was found hiding out in a hotel near Caruthersville, Mo.

Looking to win: Voters will head to the polls in New York today for the state's presidential primary. In this year's election, New York is a battleground for candidates looking to increase their delegates.

Terrorist attack: The death toll after a Taliban-claimed suicide attack on a government agency in Kabul, Afghanistan has reached 28 and another 327 people were wounded.

