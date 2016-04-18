Metropolis hires officers to enforce nuisance violations - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Metropolis hires officers to enforce nuisance violations

Written by Loreto Cruz, Reporter
(Source: Loreto Cruz/KFVS) (Source: Loreto Cruz/KFVS)
METROPOLIS, IL (KFVS) -

If you haven't mowed your lawn lately, and you live in Metropolis, Illinois, it might put a ding on more than just your 'street cred'.

Two new officers have been hired in Metropolis to report and fine people for neglecting their property.

The part-time employees will spend most of their time telling residents to do things like mow their lawns and pick up garbage.

Mayor Billy McDaniel said the city has had such ordinances on the books for years, but that there has not been manpower available to enforce them properly.

Retired Metropolis police officer Dave Koch is one of the two new hires, and said the move will hopefully save the city money in the long run.

"There's no way to argue that it doesn't cause the property values to decline," Koch said while on patrol on Monday. "You can have the nicest house in the neighborhood, but if your next door neighbor's house is a dump it lowers the value of your home."

Koch said an average ticket for a violation is around $50.

The mayor said each new officer will be paid $12.50 an hour and work about 20 hours per week.

Some residents raised concerns on Monday in belief the city shouldn't be spending the roughly $24,000 per year on enforcement.

The mayor said the money already exists within the city's budget, and employee salaries will be out of the city's general fund. 

Powered by Frankly