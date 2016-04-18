Heartland sports scores from 4/18 - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Heartland sports scores from 4/18

Written by Todd Richards, Sports Director
Bio
Connect
Biography

Heartland sports scores from Monday 4/18

MLB

Chicago-5
St. Louis-0

H.S. Softball

Scott City-7
Cobden-4

Puxico-2
Advance-1

Jackson golf invitational

1. Jackson...306
2. Poplar Bluff...319

Individual

1. Brian Whitson...68

2. Kobe Franklin...71

Powered by Frankly