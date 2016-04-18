New Cape Girardeau County playground to honor Benton boy - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

New Cape Girardeau County playground to honor Benton boy

Written by Nick Chabarria, Reporter
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) -

A Heartland family who suffered the loss of their little boy in 2012 is giving back to the community.

It's been four years since Levi Collom died unexpectedly at the age of three.

Soon Levi will have a playground named in his honor.

Levi’s Children’s Charity, started in his name after his death, is set to donate $150,000 to go toward a new playground at Cape Girardeau County Park South.

"Of course it's for our family to remember Levi but he loved playing and wanted everyone else to play too,” Levi’s grandmother Viney Mosley said.

It’s being called Levi’s Adventure Trail and features nature-themed equipment.

“He loved being with his family and he loved camping," Mosley said.

The donation is part of a $350,000 renovation plan according to park superintendent Bryan Sander.

“We would not be able to do the total project without them,” Sander said.

Along with a new ADA compliant playground, the upgrades will feature a new pavilion, bathrooms and parking lot.

New equipment will replace the old jungle gym on the west end of the park.

Sander said that playground is original to the park and has been then there since the late 80’s.

Levi would have been eight this September, and family members say the park will be a lasting memory for others to enjoy.

"I can't express in words the comfort or the power that knowing Levi's Adventure Trail will be in a place that is beautifully taken care of for years to come," Mosley said.

Park officials hope the new playground will be ready to go in late spring or early summer next year.

