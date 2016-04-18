Gov. Rauner creates Health Care Fraud Elimination Task Force

Earlier this month Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner signed into creation the Health Care Fraud Elimination Task Force.

The task force was created through the singing of Executive Order 16-05 and is now responsible for the elimination and prevention of health care fraud, as well as health care waste and abuse in programs funded by state taxpayers.

This could help save the state money, as state-administered health care programs become more expensive when the system is abused without watch.

Currently, the state of Illinois spends nearly $20 billion a year on such programs.

Executive Inspector General Maggie Hickey will serve as chairman of the task force, and other representatives include the Deputy Governor, Director of the Department of Insurance and several others.

