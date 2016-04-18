Dongola, IL students receive musical instrument donation

The Dongola School District #66 will soon receive new musical instruments.

It's all thanks to The Mr. Holland's Opus Foundation.

The school district submitted an application and the foundation accepted.

This will allow more students to be able to play and experience the benefits of music education.

"This will be an incredible boon to the music program at Dongola and will help me better serve the students of the community who would otherwise not be able to afford instruments of their own," said Rebecca Gray, Dongola's K-12 music teacher.

"Learning music in school is a way to engage kids and give them something that makes them better students and better people," said Felice Mancini, president and CEO of The Mr. Holland's Opus Foundation. "They deserve every tool available to help them receive a quality education, and we want to insure that music is in that toolbox."

Dongola students in grades 4 through 12 have the opportunity to join the band.

The foundation donates musical instruments to under-funded schools. It was inspired by the 1995 motion picture "Mr. Holland's Opus" and funded by Michael Kamen, who composed the music for the movie and countless others.

