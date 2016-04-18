Heartland cities rank high when it comes to starting a business

Multiple Heartland cities made Wallet-Hub's 2016’s best and worst small cities to start a business.

It said Cape Girardeau, Carbondale and Paducah are among the top 100 out of 1,268 small cities to start-up a business in 2016.

"We've joked that there is something in the water here, quite frankly," said co-founder of Codefi James Stapleton.

Stapleton started a business a few years ago, his business is a co-working space to help technology based ideas come to reality. He said there are real advantages to being in a small town like Cape Girardeau.

"A small town would be looked at as having disadvantages but really you can come to a town like Cape Girardeau and be a big fish in a small pond and I think that's something else we have going," Stapleton said.

Stapleton said the area has really good mentors that makes business dreams possible

"There has to be a group of people who are enterprising, who are looking to kind of dream not only dream, but create big things," he said. "So, really that first thing that we saw in Cape Girardeau was there are creative people here there are people here who are willing to take a risk and start with those big ideas."

Lisa Rice is a recent graduate from Southeast Missouri State University. Rice is the vice president of her startup company called Vipracom Web Partners, which she made before she even graduated college.

"It's so inspiring, like, I mean if you look around there's just people all around are people working for themselves like I said building amazing apps and websites; and I mean if you're working in an office that you’re all doing the same thing you don't realize how much is out there," she said.

