Missourians react to possible pit bull ban lift

Dozens of Missouri cities have bans on the books that keep certain dog breeds out.

In many cases, pit bulls.

One Missouri lawmaker calls the regulations discriminating and hopes to remove such bans statewide.

Hayti is one of those cities which bans pit bulls, along with any dog that looks or acts like a pit bull.

The only place you’ll find a pit bull in Hayti is at the city’s Humane Society.

Carol Wilcox, the shelter’s president, said they can’t adopt dogs like "Biff" to anyone living in the city.

“The first thing on the adoption application is, ‘does your city have a breed ban?’ and we have to check to make sure that they can go into the home,” she said.

She said the ban kills their chances of finding good homes.

Wilcox said even dogs that already have good homes are impacted by the by-law.

“To move into this area they have to actually get rid of the dogs, which we feel is a travesty for a family pet,” Wilcox said.

The measure would allow local governments to adopt bans on unleashed dogs, but would prevent cities from banning specific breeds.

Some disagree with lifting the ban, and feel the breed is too dangerous to bring around family and young kids.

"I’ve seen and heard too much about pit bulls,” Nancey Robbins said.

Robbins said she doesn’t trust them.

“I wouldn’t want my kids, my grand babies around pit bulls,” she said.

Wilcox believes they’ve just adopted a bad rap and they are no different than any other canine.

“They are loyal and loving and I don’t see a difference," she said. "A dog is a dog is a dog is a dog."

Like dozens of cities in Missouri, Hayti’s ban was enacted 1989 after a spike in dog fighting.

The bill passed the house with 100 votes and is pending in the Senate.

If you are interested in adopting Biff, contact the Caruthersville Humane Society.

