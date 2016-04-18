Case dismissed: Lawsuit alleged deputies refused medical treatment to woman in labor

U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth became the first one to give birth while in office.
U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth became the first one to give birth while in office.
U.S. Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) released the following statement concerning the apparent chemical attack in Syria.
U.S. Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) released the following statement concerning the apparent chemical attack in Syria.
The case against southeast Missouri deputies alleging they refused medical treatment to a woman in labor has been dismissed.
The case against southeast Missouri deputies alleging they refused medical treatment to a woman in labor has been dismissed.
U.S. Senators Tammy Duckworth and Dick Durbin wrote to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development for answers on the closing of two public housing complexes in Thebes and Cairo, Illinois.
U.S. Senators Tammy Duckworth and Dick Durbin wrote to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development for answers on the closing of two public housing complexes in Thebes and Cairo, Illinois.
Kentucky's Republican governor says he will veto a $480 million tax increase and a two-year operating budget the GOP-controlled legislature approved to pay for public education at a time of teacher protests...
Kentucky's Republican governor says he will veto a $480 million tax increase and a two-year operating budget the GOP-controlled legislature approved to pay for public education at a time of teacher protests across the...
Jasper County Sheriff Randy Johnson says the body found in Vossburg on Monday morning appears to be Tennessee murder suspect Casey Lawhorn.
Jasper County Sheriff Randy Johnson says the body found in Vossburg on Monday morning appears to be Tennessee murder suspect Casey Lawhorn.
The mom took a closer look at the T-shirt when her son got home from school and realized the logo print wasn’t of golden arches after all.
The mom took a closer look at the T-shirt when her son got home from school and realized the logo print wasn’t of golden arches after all.
LaKeith Smith, 19, laughed as a judge's comment during his sentencing Thursday. He'll spend 65 years in prison for felony murder, armed burglary, second-degree theft, and third-degree theft.
LaKeith Smith, 19, laughed as a judge's comment during his sentencing Thursday. He'll spend 65 years in prison for felony murder, armed burglary, second-degree theft, and third-degree theft.
The woman was arrested on one felony count of cocaine possession and a misdemeanor count of marijuana possession.
The woman was arrested on one felony count of cocaine possession and a misdemeanor count of marijuana possession.
Starting Monday, the 87 million users who might have had their data shared with Cambridge Analytica will get a detailed message on their news feeds.
Starting Monday, the 87 million users who might have had their data shared with Cambridge Analytica will get a detailed message on their news feeds.
The child's family said the daycare broke an agreement.
The child's family said the daycare broke an agreement.
During the time the two victims were missing, fliers had been created and were broadcast on television.
During the time the two victims were missing, fliers had been created and were broadcast on television.
The 3-year-old remains in the hospital in critical condition. Family members are praying she will survive.
The 3-year-old remains in the hospital in critical condition. Family members are praying she will survive.
The Faceblock folks are going full social media on the Facebook CEO. They’ve put together ready-made messages and graphics to litter all the platforms.
The Faceblock folks are going full social media on the Facebook CEO. They’ve put together ready-made messages and graphics to litter all the platforms.
Mississippi State Department of Health is investigating a case of tuberculosis at Ole Miss.
Mississippi State Department of Health is investigating a case of tuberculosis at Ole Miss.