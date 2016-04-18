Case dismissed: Lawsuit alleged deputies refused medical treatme - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Case dismissed: Lawsuit alleged deputies refused medical treatment to woman in labor

Written by Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
MISSISSIPPI COUNTY, MO (KFVS) -

The case against southeast Missouri deputies alleging they refused medical treatment to a woman in labor has been dismissed.

A Mississippi County, Missouri woman claimed she lost her baby because county jail staff members refused her medical treatment back in 2014.

The American Civil Liberties Union filed the lawsuit on behalf of Tara Rhodes.

According to a court secretary, United States Court Eastern District of Missouri Judge Audrey G. Fleissig dismissed the case on April 5.

The secretary stated that it read, "Stipulations for dismissal is so ordered."

Rhodes' lawyers said that she was denied treatment, even though she was bleeding.

The suit alleged that she was instead loaded into a van and driven to a correctional facility in Vandalia, Mo., about five hours away. Once there, she was taken to a hospital.

Her baby did not survive.

When asked about the lawsuit, the Mississippi County sheriff at the time, Keith Moore, said he had no comment.

