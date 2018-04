Authorities in Poplar Bluff are reporting a vehicle traveling on Hwy. “W” has struck the underside of the Hwy. 60 overpass.

“W” highway is closed between the 60 east exit ramp and the east outer road of Hwy. 67 until further notice.

KFVS12 will keep you updated on the closure as more details become available.

