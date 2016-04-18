Police investigating leads into graffiti on SIU campus

Police are further investigating graffiti on the campus of Southern Illinois University in Carbondale after gathering a number of new leads from security video.

The incidents occurred between April 13, 2016, and April 18, 2016.

A number of potential leads have been verified, as have several persons of interest.

Police are investigating it as criminal damage to state property.

University physical plant employees cleaned up the graffiti.

The graffiti said things like:

"You are not a loan!"

"Riot proof we'll see"

"All money to the administration"

"Debt rules"

"Everything around me May 2nd"

"Monthly monthly bills y'all"

University officials said they are not sure what the message could mean.

Anyone who recognizes the individuals in the pictures is encouraged to contact the Department of Public Safety at (618) 453-3771, or Carbondale Crime Stoppers at (618) 549-COPS (2677).

