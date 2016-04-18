Police: Food delivery driver robbed in Carbondale

The Carbondale Police Department is investigating after they say a food delivery driver was robbed on April 16.

According to police, they responded to the 600 block of North Carico Street at around 10:05 p.m. in reference to a robbery.

Police say the victim, a delivery driver, tried to deliver food to a home in the 600 block of North Carico Street. When he returned to his vehicle, police say he was approached by four unknown men.

The suspects allegedly attacked the delivery driver and stole personal property from him.

Police say the suspects were described as black males, in their late teens or early 20s, approximately 5'11" to 6' tall and with thin builds.

One of the suspects was described as wearing a white hooded sweatshirt and another suspect was wearing a red hooded sweatshirt.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Carbondale Police Department at 618-457-3200.

