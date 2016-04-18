Animator for Beatles cartoon series to make rare appearance

The Leawood Fine Art Gallery will be hosting an event featuring a rare appearance from animator Ron Campell.

Ron Campbell was a director of the 1960's Saturday morning Beatles cartoon series and animator of the Beatles film "Yellow Submarine."

He will showcase his original Beatles cartoon paintings created specially for the show and create new Beatles pop art paintings at the exhibit.

The exhibit is free and all works are available for purchase.

Ron's 50 year career in television cartoons including "Scooby Doo," "Rugrats," "Flintstones," "Jetsons," "Smurfs," "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles" and more.

This event will be held at Leawood Fine Art Gallery, 11709A Roe Avenue in Leawood, Kansas on Friday, April 22 through Sunday, April 24.

For more information visit http://www.leawoodfineart.com or call 913-338-4999.

