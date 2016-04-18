Paducah moving along with downtown pavilion relocation project

Paducah City Manager Jeff Pederson is proudly reporting the status of a new downtown construction project is moving along as planned.

Photos taken on Friday, April 15 capture the status of one of the projects: the city's pavilion relocation project.

In the few weeks since the green light was given to proceed with project, the progress has been moving along as planned and no unforeseen issues have been encountered.

The owners and management with the Midwest Fuel terminal on Park Avenue have cooperated in many ways, including allowing space for public access over portions of their property, as well as moving the security fence on Campbell Street further into its property to allow the construction of a sidewalk.

Functionally, this site will be far more superior to the old site, and the city is hopeful the footprint will be in place to serve the pavilion as long as desired. Although the issue of replacing the old pavilion site took some time and moved away from the old Showroom to this new site only fairly recently, time has allowed for a good and thoughtful decision-making process.

The Paducah Information Office would like to thank the City Commission, the Fiscal Court and the Board of the Convention Center Corporation for coming together to form a unified vision on the issue of securing the additional space needed to host the Quilt shows.

