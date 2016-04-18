Redhawks Gandolfo named OVC Player of the Week

More honors for the Southeast Missouri baseball team as Garrett Gandolfo was named Adidas OVC Player of the Week.

Gandolfo was 9 for 19 (.474), slugged 3 home runs, 2 doubles, 13 RBI, and scored 7 runs to help the Redhawks win 4 games last week.

A senior from San Diego, California, Gandolfo is one of two Redhawks to start every game this season and is batting .352 with 32 RBI, 5 home runs and 11 doubles for the year.

He becomes the third Redhawks to earn the weekly honor this year, joining teammates Hunter Leeper and Ryan Rippee.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.