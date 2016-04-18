Man bitten by copperhead snake while mushroom hunting with son

Mike Sevenski was bitten on the hand by a copperhead while picking mushrooms. (Source: KFVS)

The weekend's beautiful weather brought a lot of people to the woods, and also brought out the wildlife.

Mike Sevenski, of Alto Pass, Ill., said he was out mushroom hunting on Saturday, April 16 with his son when a copperhead snake bit his hand.

He spent most of the weekend in ICU at a Cape Girardeau hospital with doctors keeping a close eye on him and staying in touch with poison control.

Illinois Department of Natural Resources herpetologist Scott Ballard said copperhead snake bites are fairly rare in southern Illinois. He said on average about five to six people are bit by copperheads per year.

Ballard said copperheads camouflage themselves very well and are very difficult to see in leaf litter.

