2 dead after 3-vehicle crash on Rte. 150 in Randolph Co.

Two people are dead after a three-vehicle crash on Route 150 in Randolph County, Illinois.

According to Illinois State Police, 39-year-old Lynette A. Koch, of Cutler, Ill., was driving a 2001 Chevrolet Cavalier westbound on Illinois Route 150, east of Illinois Route 4 (Steeleville T).

They say a 1999 Chevrolet Silverado, driven by 40-year-old Shawn M. Jones, of Sparta, Ill., was pulling a trailer and going eastbound in front of a 2007 Freightliner, driven by 58-year-old Brent A. Taylor, of Evansville, Ill.

Police say for unknown reasons, the Cavalier left its lane and hit the trailer being pulled by the Silverado. They say the Cavalier continued and hit the Freightliner in a head on-type crash.

Lynette Koch was pronounced dead at the scene by the Randolph County coroner.

Police say a passenger, 20-year-old Shawn Michael Williams Farmer, of Cutler, Ill., was taken by ambulance to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.

According to police, Shawn Jones was uninjured. They say Brent Taylor was taken by ambulance to an area hospital with non-incapacitating injuries.

Police say the road was closed for nearly two hours for crash investigation and clean up.

