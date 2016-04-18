Chase through several western KY counties lead to arrest of Nashville man

A Nashville, Tennessee man is facing traffic-related charges after a chase through several western Kentucky counties.

Devontae M. Parrish, 22, was charged with speeding 26 mph or more over the speed limit, first degree fleeing/evading police, improper passing, first degree wanton endangerment of a police officer and operating on a suspended driver's license.

He was taken to the Caldwell County Detention Center.

According to Kentucky State Police, on Sunday, April 17, at around 10:41 p.m., a trooper saw a vehicle going westbound at a high rate of speed on Interstate 24 around the 56 mile marker in Caldwell County.

The trooper turned on his lights and sirens in an attempt to stop the vehicle.

According to police, the vehicle did not stop and allegedly sped away.

Police say the chase continued on I-24 through Lyon, Livingston, Marshall and McCracken Counties. They say it ended when the operator stopped the vehicle at the 16 mile marker in McCracken County.

The driver was taken into custody without incident.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.