CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Flying turkey smacks into parked car

A case of a flying turkey is getting some attention in Poplar Bluff.

According to Lori Jones, it happened on Sunday, April 16 at Jones Auto Sales, but she said they didn't notice the dent in the vehicle until a few days later.

She said they thought someone had hit the car and then left the scene, so they decided to check the surveillance camera footage. That's when they saw what really happened.

Jones said a turkey flew right into car.

She said the turkey ran off across the highway a few minutes later, so they believe he survived (although probably with a headache).

