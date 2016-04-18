Fire engulfs Union Co. home

Firefighters are battling a fire at a home on Morgan School Rd. in Union County, Ill.

Crews were dispatched to a trailer around 6:45 a.m.

When firefighters got on scene, the trailer was engulfed in flames.

According to authorities, everyone inside the home got out safely.

However, the homeowner says only one of their nine dogs were able to escape.

Anna and Jonesboro fire crews are battling the blaze.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.