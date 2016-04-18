Two-seriously hurt in head-on ATV crash in St. Francois County

Two-ATVs crash head-on Sunday evening, seriously hurting both drivers.

The crash happened around 4:00 p.m. on Beach Drive, just south of Crow Lane in St. Francois County.

According to the Missouri Highway Patrol, a 16-year-old Festus boy was traveling northbound, for some reason crossed the center line, and hit a second ATV head-on.

The driver of the second ATV, 48-year old Timothy Boggess, of O’Fallon, MO was flown to Mercy Hospital in St. Louis with serious injuries.

The 16-year-old was also seriously hurt and he was flown to Cardinal Glennon Children's Hospital in St. Louis.

Troopers report the teen driver was wearing safety gear and the Boggess was not.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.