April 19 celebrity birthdays

Let's see who's on this morning's birthday list.

He's an actor best known for his role as Harry Osborne in the first Spider-Man trilogy. He also starred in Oz the Great and Powerful. James Franco is 38 today.

He's broke onto the scene with his role as Anakin Skywalker and Darth Vader in the Star Wars Prequels. Hayden Christensen is 35 today.

She's won critical acclaim for her role as Penny Lane in the movie Almost Famous. Her other movies include: How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days and Skeleton Key. Kate Hudson is 38 today.

She's an actress who was raised in Kentucky. Her hit movies include: Double Jeopardy, Kiss the Girls and Divergent. Ashley Judd is 48 today.

