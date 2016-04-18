FIRST ALERT: Grab the sunglasses, highs to be near 80

It is Monday, April 18, 2016.

First Alert Weather Outlook:

If you enjoyed yesterday, you will be a fan of today's weather. You can expect a sunny, warm and dry day. As you head out the door, you may need a light jacket. Highs today look to be in the upper 70s to lower 80s. FIRST ALERT: we’re tracking rain for the middle of the week.

Making Headlines:

Under investigation: The search is on for an "armed and dangerous" suspect in a homicide investigation after a shooting in Sikeston left one person dead and injured another man last night. One person has been arrested.

Overnight fire: A family escaped a house fire in Scott County early this morning. A two-year-old and the child's mother suffered minor smoke inhalation when a fire broke out at their trailer on County Road 405.

Walk out: Mound City has just one police officer this morning, after the rest walked off the job in support of their chief. This comes after a dispute over the chief's part-time status.

Deadline looming: Millions of taxpayers face a midnight deadline Monday to file their tax returns. There was a three-day delay beyond the traditional April 15 deadline because Friday was a legal holiday in the District of Columbia.

