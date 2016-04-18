FIRST ALERT: Grab the sunglasses, highs to be near 80 - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

FIRST ALERT: Grab the sunglasses, highs to be near 80

Written by Nichole Cartmell, Digital Producer
(Source: Rob Foote/KFVS) (Source: Rob Foote/KFVS)

It is Monday, April 18, 2016.

First Alert Weather Outlook:

If you enjoyed yesterday, you will be a fan of today's weather. You can expect a sunny, warm and dry day. As you head out the door, you may need a light jacket. Highs today look to be in the upper 70s to lower 80s. FIRST ALERT: we’re tracking rain for the middle of the week.

Making Headlines:

Under investigation: The search is on for an "armed and dangerous" suspect in a homicide investigation after a shooting in Sikeston left one person dead and injured another man last night. One person has been arrested.

Overnight fire: A family escaped a house fire in Scott County early this morning. A two-year-old and the child's mother suffered minor smoke inhalation when a fire broke out at their trailer on County Road 405.

Walk out: Mound City has just one police officer this morning, after the rest walked off the job in support of their chief. This comes after a dispute over the chief's part-time status.

Deadline looming: Millions of taxpayers face a midnight deadline Monday to file their tax returns. There was a three-day delay beyond the traditional April 15 deadline because Friday was a legal holiday in the District of Columbia.

    Sunday, April 29 2018 8:11 PM EDT2018-04-30 00:11:17 GMT
    A 2.0 earthquake hit the area on Sunday, April 29 at 5:23 p.m. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, an earthquake with a magnitude of 2.0. The epicenter of the quake was located 3 miles SSE of Marston and 11 miles ENE of Portageville, MO.
    Sunday, April 29 2018 7:36 PM EDT2018-04-29 23:36:53 GMT
    How about we turn back the clock and check out some tunes from yester-year. If you were cruising around on this week in 1981, these are some of the songs likely being played on the radio. 

    Sunday, April 29 2018 7:34 PM EDT2018-04-29 23:34:19 GMT
    Airman Emily K. Johnson (Source: U.S. Air Force)Airman Emily K. Johnson (Source: U.S. Air Force)
    U.S. Air Force Airman Emily K. Johnson graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas. 

    Sunday, April 29 2018 4:49 AM EDT2018-04-29 08:49:12 GMT
    Paramedics performed CPR in an effort to revive the 10-year-old, but he was pronounced dead at the hospital.

    Saturday, April 28 2018 4:08 AM EDT2018-04-28 08:08:30 GMT
    Suspects have been charged in murders some are calling a "modern-day lynching" in Oklahoma.

    Sunday, April 29 2018 9:23 AM EDT2018-04-29 13:23:41 GMT
    One neighbor said he believes the remains could belong to people who have been missing for years, because he says, he's never smelled a foul odor where the remains were found.

