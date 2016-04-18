Anna-Jonesboro HS seniors collect 'Totes for Tots' - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Anna-Jonesboro HS seniors collect 'Totes for Tots'

Written by Rae Daniel, Reporter
ANNA, IL (KFVS) -

For their senior science project, Anna-Jonesboro ecology seniors are helping out their community in more ways than one.

Their project is to help find ways to reduce plastic waste plastic bags that end up in water and could harm marine life. 

Seniors say children in foster care are given two large trash bags to carry everything they own.

In ways to eliminate plastic waste and also provide more for these children, they decided to start a project to help both the environment and the children in foster care.

They've been collecting suitcases, diaper bags, duffel bags and backpacks for these children to keep.

"I definitely can't imagine being in their situation and especially at their age, so I think it's just doing a little bit of this means a lot to them," senior Adam Jung said.

"And it's also really good to help out your community in any way that you can," senior Kiefer Stull said.

Senior Garrett Goines says with this drive, it's the little things that we sometimes take for granted.

"We also don't think about how privileged we are to have a family and get to go home every night," Goines said. "To be a kid to be transferred around all the time it's hard, and especially to have trash bags to carry everything you own."

Toiletries and clothes will also be handed out to the children.

"It's very uplifting just to know that we're helping out the environment and then kids of all ages that don't get this often, that don't get a lot of gifts handed out to them," Goines said.

"It also gives a strong sense of community and fellowship," Stull said.

Seniors will be collecting donations up until Friday, April 22nd.

For more information on how you can donate, you can contact Anna-Jonesboro High School at 618-833-8502.

