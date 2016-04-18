Family escapes overnight fire in Scott County

A Scott County, Missouri family is without a home after fire damaged their trailer overnight.

Fire crews were called out to a single-wide trailer off County Road 405 just after 1:30 a.m. on Monday, April 18, 2016. The location of the home is about seven miles north of Miner, Mo.

Firefighters say the fire started in one of the trailer's bedrooms.

Scott County Rural Fire Protection District Chief Jeremy Perrien says a two-year-old and the child's mother suffered minor smoke inhalation. They were both treated on the scene, and are expected to make a full recovery.

Flames did significant damage to the bedroom of the home. The rest of the trailer has major smoke damage.

Investigators are still trying to determine what started the fire.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.