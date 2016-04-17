Steele man believed to be on bath salts during arrest faces assa - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Steele man believed to be on bath salts during arrest faces assault charges

Written by Joshua Murray, Digital Producer
Sammy Chandler (Source: Pemiscot County Sheriff's Office) Sammy Chandler (Source: Pemiscot County Sheriff's Office)
STEELE, MO (KFVS) -

Officers with the Steele Police Department had quite the strange encounter on Friday, April 15.

Steele Police Chief Billy Stanfield reports that a 35-year-old Steele man has officially been charged after being arrested for assaulting police officers on Friday, April 15.

Steele Patrolman Jon Grays filed a report with the Pemiscot County prosecuting attorney and a warrant was issued for Sammy Chandler, 35, of Steele. Chandler is facing two second-degree assault charges on a police officer, as well as a charge of resisting arrest. His bond has been set at $75,000.

Officers with Steele Police Department said they responded to a report of an irate man, later identified as Chandler, who had entered a Food Giant grocery store and assaulted an employee. The employee was not injured, but Chandler reportedly caused other damages inside the store.

Shannon Brock, an employee at the store, said she was attacked by Chandler before he began damaging parts of the store

"Before I knew it he rushed me, threw me on the ground," Brock said. "A couple of guys got him off of me."

Brock said she knows Chandler and never saw him this way before.

"I didn't know what was going on with him, cause normally he's a quiet person," she said. "I figured it was something he had to be high on the way he was acting."

When officers arrived at the scene they had to physically subdue Chandler before taking him to the Steele Police Department, where he continued fighting with officers.

Steele Patrolman Joshua Carter described the incident.

"He had made his way to the Food Giant and he had went inside and grabbed one of the employees and threw here on the ground and tried to assault her," Carter said. "He flipped a table of cakes over and tried to destroy stuff in the store."

Due to his behavior, officers became concerned for Chandler's well-being and an ambulance was dispatched to the station.

When he arrived at the Pemiscot County Memorial Hospital, he became violent once again, attempting to attack nursing staff. A police officer quickly subdued Chandler and Hayti police officers were called in for assistance.

Officer Jon Grays was injured after the suspect bit him. Officers subsequently tased Chandler.

"We drew our tasers told him to stop," Officer Grays said. "He was coming after the nurses, we were able to get him back on the table and that's when he bit me."

Officer Grays did receive medical treatment for the bite.

After receiving treatment, Chandler was taken back to the Pemiscot County Jail where he was incarcerated.

Officers believe he was under the influence of bath salts at the time of his arrest.

Additional charges have also been filed against Chandler regarding the assault of the grocery store employee.

