Mother of Sikeston shooting suspect arrested

The shooting that left one man dead and another injured on Sunday, April 17, in Sikeston remains under investigation.

According to the Sikeston Department of Public Safety, the mother of one of two suspects in the murder of James "Jay" Harris has been arrested.

Sikeston DPS reports Carissa N. Nichols, 39, was arrested and charged for allegedly hiding her son, Orlando "TJ" Sheron, from police.

The SEMO Major Case Squad arrested Sheron at a hotel in Caruthersville, MO on April 18.

Sikeston DPS reports further investigation showed Nichols allegedly took her son to the hotel and paid for the room herself.

The Suspects

Orlando “TJ” Sheron, Jr. and Jeterrence V. Harris, suspects in a shooting in Sikeston, Missouri that left one man dead and another injured made their first appearances in court on Wednesday, April 20.

The two suspects were arraigned at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday. Both Sheron, Jr. and Harris entered a plea of "not guilty."

Sheron, Jr., 20, and Harris, 21, both of Sikeston, have officially been charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action. Sheron, Jr.'s bond has been set at $500,000, cash only. Harris's bond has been set at $250,000, cash only.

A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for both suspects on Wednesday, May 4 at 2 p.m. at the Scott County Courthouse.

Harris was arrested Sunday night, April 17, the night of the shooting.

Sheron, Jr. was arrested Monday, April 18, after being on the run since the night of the deadly shooting.

According to the SEMO Major Case Squad, Sheron, Jr. was found Monday night hiding out in a hotel near Caruthersville, Missouri.

The Major Case Squad activated the Special Operations Group (SOG) and they responded to the hotel, located just off Interstate 55 on Highway 84.

When investigators arrived, the SOG team set up a perimeter and immediately began surveillance. The team was able to lure Sheron, Jr. away from the hotel room in an attempt to ensure the safety of anyone else.

Once Sheron, Jr. exited, officers closed in to make the arrest.

Authorities said he ran for a few yards before he was taken into custody by police.

A probable cause statement regarding the charges Sheron, Jr. is facing was released Monday, April 18.

Nichols, the mother of Sheron, is facing charges for hindering prosecution for allegedly hiding her son. She was given a $10,000 cash only bond for the felony. She remains in custody.

In regards to Nichols, Sikeston DPS Captain Jim McMillen said investigators plan to see her prosecuted for her apparent actions.

"Helping a suspected murderer escape justice puts others at risk," McMillen said. "This delay in prosecution also adds to community anxieties and anger over the suspected murderer being on the loose. We take this type of crime very seriously."

The shooting

The charges stem after officers were dispatched to the area of Roberta Park, located on Washington St., around 7:30 p.m. on Sunday.

A witness who saw the incident said that Sheron, Jr. was near the basketball court, hanging our with several other people before the shooting occurred.

When the two victims were spotted approaching the area of where Sheron, Jr. was, the witness believed a confrontation was about to start.

The witness then told authorities that Sheron, Jr. pulled out a gun, and allegedly started shooting at the victims.

Police say one victim was shot in the torso and the other in the feet. Both were taken to an area hospital.

According to Sikeston DPS, the victim shot in the feet was stabilized and is expected to recover.

However, the second victim died at the hospital from his injuries.

The victim who died has been identified as James "Jay" Harris, Jr., 31, of Sikeston.

According to Captain Jim McMillen with Sikeston DPS, investigators were told an ongoing dispute led to Sheron, Jr. and Harris allegedly shooting Harris near the park.

Court documents state Sheron, Jr. reportedly shot first, followed by Harris.

Authorities report three shell casings were found in the parking lot from the shots Harris allegedly fired. At least one other was found near the area from the shot Sheron, Jr. allegedly fired.

The witness does not believe either of the victims had any weapons or ammunition on them at the time of the shooting, and court documents state no weapons were found on or near the victims.

The SEMO Major Case Squad was activated and investigators worked throughout Sunday night, beginning their investigation.

Deputies with the New Madrid County and Scott County sheriff's departments are also helping with the investigation.

According to Scott County Coroner Scott Amick, an autopsy has been scheduled for the man killed in the shooting.

Sikeston Resident Ed Fox said he heard gunshots later in the evening after the initial shooting.

Fox believes crime in Sikeston has been escalating and residents may need to take extra precautions to stay safe.

"I know this might sound bad, but I've never owned a gun in my life, but you know, it may be time to get some protection, because it's not just happening to big cities anymore. It's hitting home now," Fox said.

While Fox says crime seems to be going up, he says the police are doing the best they can.

