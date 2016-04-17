Blues take lead in series with 3-2 win over the Blackhawks - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Blues take lead in series with 3-2 win over the Blackhawks

The St. Louis Blues take the lead in playoff series with a 3-2 victory over the Chicago Blackhawks on Sunday, April 17 in Chicago, Illinois.

The series will stay in Chicago for game four, where the Blues will face off against the Blackhawks at 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday, April 19 at the United Center.

