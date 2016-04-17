Mound City officials to meet after 4 of 5 police officers walk o - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Mound City officials to meet after 4 of 5 police officers walk out

Written by Zach Robinson, Digital Producer
(Source: KFVS) (Source: KFVS)
MOUND CITY, IL (KFVS) -

Police officers from a small town in Pulaski County, Illinois walked off the job following a dispute with city officials.

Four of five Mound City police officers quit Friday after part-time Police Chief Terry Riddle, 53, was asked to resign. 

According to Riddle, he was asked to resign by the Mound City Mayor Jim Warden after he declined to take on the position full time.

Riddle said he was offered $13 an hour with no benefits to work full time - which he could not accept.

“[I] thank the council for the opportunity serve as chief. [I] thank the citizens for their support. [I] thank the officers who serve under me for their professionalism and dedication to the department,” Riddle said.

Riddle also works as the police chief in neighboring Mounds, Ill.

Officers left because the Mound City Police Chief position has historically been part-time and thought the decision to be unfair, sources say.

A meeting at City Hall in Mound City on Tuesday at 7 p.m will allow the discussion of the future of the department.

