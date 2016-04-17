1 killed, 5 injured in two-car crash in McCracken Co. - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

1 killed, 5 injured in two-car crash in McCracken Co.

Written by Zach Robinson, Digital Producer
(Source: McCracken Count Sheriff's Department) (Source: McCracken Count Sheriff's Department)
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY (KFVS) -

One person was killed and five others injured after a car crashed head-on into an SUV in McCracken County, Kentucky.

On Saturday at approximately 9:07 p.m., McCracken County dispatch was notified of a two vehicle injury crash on Said Road near the 1600 block.  

When they got there, deputies and firefighters found one of the vehicles on fire.

The investigation revealed that a car was southbound on Said Road.  As the car entered a curve, it crossed into the northbound lane and struck an SUV head on. 

The car then caught fire.

The SUV was driven by Bradley Vose, 43, and was also occupied by Cynthia Vose, 43, Jackson Vose, 7, Caedmon Vose, 14, and Clayton Vose, 9, all of Paducah. 

The driver of the car was killed in the crash.

All five occupants of the SUV were transported to Lourdes Hospital by Mercy Regional for non-incapacitating injuries.

All were properly restrained in the vehicle by seat belts and child safety seats, respectively. 

The identity of the driver of the car is not yet being released pending full notification of the deceased’s family.

The Sheriff’s Department and Coroner’s Office was assisted on the scene by Mercy Regional, Reidland/Farley Fire Rescue, Stinnett’s Towing, McCracken County DES, and Fire Units from the Symsonia Fire Department.

