Jackson County Plan4Health promotes physical activity in Carbondale with new walking path

Members of the Jackson County Healthy Communities Coalition are partnering to promote physical activity by encouraging community members to use the new multi-use path located in Carbondale, Illinois in front of the University Mall.

A ribbon cutting ceremony will take place on Saturday, April 30 at 1 p.m.

The goal of the Jackson County Plan4Health initiative is to support coalition efforts to reshape policies, systems and spaces to encourage healthy behaviors.

The multi-use path allows the community to recreate exercises and commute to many shopping sites and eateries in the Carbondale area.

