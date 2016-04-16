Chris Osborne hits 3 run walk off home run to lift Redhawks over Panthers

Things were going great for the Semo Redhawks baseball team Saturday against the Eastern Illinois Panthers.

They had a 9 to 3 lead. Everything seemed to be going smoothly. And then suddenly it wasn't.

In the top of the 8th inning, the Panthers scored eight runs to give them the lead late in the game.

As they headed into the ninth inning, Eastern Illinois held a two run lead over the Redhawks.

Cue Chris Osborne. He blasted a three-run homer in the bottom of the ninth inning to overcome the Panthers and lead Semo to a win, 12 to 11.

This now puts Semo at 25 and 10 overall and 15 and 2 in the Ohio Valley Conference.

With the Redhawks winning on Saturday and Jacksonville State losing to Tennessee Tech, Semo moves into first place in the OVC standings.

