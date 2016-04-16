During National Infant Immunization Week (April 16-23), the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) will be working to raise awareness of the importance of childhood immunizations.

IDPH Director Nirav D. Shah, M.D., J.D. said he believes it's important to immunize your child as soon as possible.

"[Immunization] not only protects your family, but also helps prevent the spread of these diseases in your community," Shah said.

Not only is early vaccination important, following a recommended immunization schedule is important, as well. Missing shots puts your child and other children around them at risk of disease.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports among children born between 1994-2013, vaccinations can prevent roughly 322 million illnesses, 21 million hospitalizations and 732,000 deaths over the course of their lifetimes.

For more information on immunizations and vaccine schedules, check out www.dph.illinois.gov.

You can also get more information on National Infant Immunization Week by visiting the CDC website.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.