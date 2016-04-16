Florida fugitive fatally shot by Illinois sheriff's deputies

ANTIOCH, Ill. (AP) - Authorities in northern Illinois say sheriff's deputies have shot and killed a Florida fugitive in a confrontation in the parking lot of a pizzeria.

The Lake County Major Crime Task Force says officers shot 53-year-old Gerald Robert Boyes after he brandished a handgun while they were trying to arrest him. The shooting took place around 12:30 a.m. Saturday in the village of Antioch, about 50 miles northwest of Chicago.

Task Force assistant commander Thomas Nugent says Boyes was wanted in Florida for violating parole. He says the man was found with a vehicle reported stolen in Florida.

