SWAT Challenge in Fredericktown honors fallen deputy

The fourth annual Chris Parson's Southeast Missouri SWAT Challenge kicked off Saturday in Fredericktown.

The Fredericktown Police Department hosted the training event in honor for the family of a fallen fellow officer.

The SWAT Challenge is dedicated to Deputy Chris Parsons, who was shot and killed in the line of duty on December 15, 2012 as a member of the Washington County Sheriff's Department.

Teams from across Missouri, Illinois, and Florida came out for training exercises which included response times, helicopters, shooting targets and more.

Around 30 vendors were on hand as well ranging from weapons, protection, clothing, food and more.

The event also is to help communication with departments in real life situations such as an armed shooters and other areas.

Deputy Parsons started his career at the Fredericktown Police Department where he was hired straight out of the Police Academy.

Parsons worked for that department for about six weeks when he was offered a full time position with the Washington County Sheriff’s Department.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.