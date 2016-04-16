Fourth person sentenced in connection to 2014 murder of St. Francois Co. couple

The son and three other men have been arrested in the deaths of a husband and wife found dead in their burned Bismarck home.

Son, 3 others plead not guilty in murder of St. Francois Co. couple

Dallas "Tyler" Halter, one of four men charged with two second-degree murders as well as several other charges in 2014, was at the Saint Francois Courthouse Courtroom on Friday, Dec. 18.

Son to face 176 years after pleading guilty to killing parents

A fourth person connected to the murder of a couple in St. Francois County, Missouri in 2014 has been sentenced to prison.

According to online court records, William Carrico, 21, of Annapolis, Mo. pleaded guilty to two counts of second degree murder at the St. Francois County Courthouse last week.

Carrico was the last of the four involved that are sentenced in the murders of Stanley and Tammy Halter in 2014.

Carrico was sentenced and is now serving 20 years in the Missouri Department of Corrections, Eastern Reception Diagnostic Correction Center in Bonne Terre.

