3rd suspect in Paducah nightclub shooting arrested after firing shots at Louisville police

The third suspect in a deadly Paducah nightclub shooting has been arrested in Louisville after firing at officers.

According to Louisville Metro Police Department, Tracell Nunn, 27, was taken into custody after a traffic stop led to a chase with police.

Louisville police charged Nunn with two counts of attempted murder of a police officer and possession of marijuana.

He had outstanding warrants from McCracken County for murder, attempted murder, possession of handgun by a convicted felon, persistent felony offender 2 and wanton endangerment first.

According to Paducah police, a spokeswoman for the Louisville Metro Police Department said officers stopped a vehicle at around 10:25 p.m. on Monday for having expired registration. She said they talked to the driver and as they walked back to their police cruiser, Nunn allegedly jumped from the back seat of the vehicle and ran into a wooded area.

The officers followed and Nunn allegedly fired what officers believed were two shots at them. The officers did not return fire.

Nunn was found about an hour later. Louisville Metro Police air and K-9 units assisted in the arrest.

He was taken to a Louisville area hospital for treatment of a dog bite and then booked into Louisville Metro Corrections.

Paducah police were looking for Nunn in connection to the April 16 shooting that killed 46-year-old Gary Johnson.

Police say Johnson died at Baptist Health Paducah later that evening.

Two men have already been arrested for their alleged involvement in the shooting.

Denzel Powell, 23, was initially arrested on a charged of first-degree assault and then his charges were upgraded. He is now being held on murder charges at the McCracken County Regional Jail.

The third suspect, 34-year-old Christopher Smith, was arrested on a charge of first-degree wanton endangerment. He is being held at the McCracken County Jail on charges of murder and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.

Capt. Brian Laird said Paducah police officers were dispatched to a reported shooting about 12:45 a.m. Saturday morning at The Brickhouse, located at 901 Boyd St.

Officers responded and found several people leaving the area and a man lying on the ground.

The victim, Gary Johnson, had an apparent single gunshot wound, and officers immediately began first aid procedures.

Johnson was not involved in the incident, but was standing in the direction of Powell’s gunfire and was struck. He was taken to the hospital for treatment, where he remains in critical condition.

Several hours later, officers located Powell and arrested him on an unrelated warrant charging him with first-degree wanton endangerment. During an interview, Powell admitted to having fired a handgun at two men who he said were shooting at him.

Upon further investigation police determined that Smith and Nunn were both involved in the incident.

Smith was located and arrested on a charge of first-degree wanton endangerment.

The investigation remains ongoing and further information will be released as it becomes available.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Paducah Police Department at 270/444-8550 or Crime Stoppers at 443-TELL.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.