Saluki Food Drive will benefit students in need

The Saluki Food Drive, led by Southern Illinois University Carbondale’s Sustainability Office in partnership with the Wesley Foundation, kicks off on Monday, April 18.

Throughout the week, departments, registered student organizations and other campus groups and individuals, can donate canned and other non-perishable food items to help students in need.

Donations will be accepted from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. April 18-22 at the Innovation and Sustainability Hub, located at the north end of the Student Center in the former Starbucks location.

Organizers are particularly seeking canned meats (tuna, chicken, salmon,) peanut butter, canned fruits and vegetables, soup, pasta, rice, cereal, instant mashed potatoes, biscuit mix, macaroni and cheese kits, dried milk and granola.

All donated items will go to the Wesley Foundation Food Bank.

For more information, contact Jerrica Jordan at jerrica.ryan@siu.edu.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.