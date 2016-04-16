Heartland sports scores from Friday 4/15 - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Heartland sports scores from Friday 4/15

Written by Todd Richards, Sports Director
Heartland sports scores from Friday 4/15.

NHL Playoffs
Chicago-3
St. Louis-2
Series tied 1-1

MLB 

Cincinnati-3
St. Louis-14

Colorado-6
Chicago-1

NCAA Baseball

EIU-1
SEMO-15

SIU-2
Dallas Baptist-5

H.S. Baseball

Saxony Lutheran-14
Leopold-4

H.S. Softball

Scott City-10
Neelyville-0

H.S. Golf

1. Jackson...309
2. Poplar Bluff...315

Individual

1. Brian Whitson...68
2. Ty LeGrand...71

