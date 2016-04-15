Cape Girardeau Comic Con offers unique experience for all

Local artists at Cape Comic Con say the event is not only great for fans but also allows them to showcase their work.

Costume clad fans like Curtis Gibbs got into the spirit, Friday.

"I love the camaraderie," Gibbs said. "I'm cos-playing as Jack Sparrow."



In it’s 11th year in Cape Girardeau, Comic Con director Ken Murphy says it wouldn’t be possible without community involvement.

"Tremendous support from the community, outside the community, it's going to be a big weekend," Murphy said.



Murphy estimates around 3,500 people will walk through doors this year.



On hand are dozens of local vendors, writers and renowned artists.



Local author Randy McWilson has his sci-fi book series, Back to Normal, on display.



"The fourth book was finished and came out a week ago," McWilson said. "The traffic and the energy and excitement in this room is amazing. People were selling things while the vendor were still opening their boxes."



He says this Comic Con offers exposure he might not otherwise get.

"For artists like myself to showcase our works and our wares and to interact with our fans and each other, it's a priceless experience."



For seller and fan alike, Comic Con is a special three days unlike any other.



"Nerd culture is everywhere and I love it," Gibbs said.



Check out the Cape Comic Con website for more info.

